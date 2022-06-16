Commonwealth Games 2022: Isle of Man Queen's baton tour continues
- Published
The Queen's baton has continued its journey around the Isle of Man ahead of the Commonwealth Games in July.
The baton has been welcomed by Manx athletes, politicians and schoolchildren for a second day.
Chef Minister Alfred Cannan said it was a "privilege" to be presented with the baton, which will travel on to Scotland on Friday.
He added that the island was looking forward to seeing its athletes compete at the Birmingham games.
At a presentation in the Tynwald buildings, Deputy Speaker of the House of Keys Daphne Caine said it was a "huge honour to have the baton come to the oldest continuous parliament in the world".
Pupils from the island's primary schools had earlier gathered at the athletics track at National Sports Centre in Douglas to run with the baton.
Former athletes also took part including John Osbourne, a boxer who was part of the first Manx team sent to a Commonwealth Games in Cardiff in 1958.
His wife Geraldine Osbourne said his family was "very proud" of him and remembered watching his bout on the television.
The baton was later taken by runner and charity fundraiser Christian Varley along the Heritage Trail to St Johns followed by Olympic gold medallist Peter Kennuagh and a team of young cyclists.
Mr Varley said taking part in the Commonwealth Games tradition gave young people in sport "a vision and something to really target", and reminded people of the "positive outcomes sport can have".
It was "so important" to give youngsters motivation and to "plant the seed the seed that you can be at the Commonwealth Games one day", Mr Kennuagh added.
After completing their part of the journey, the pair handed the baton to the Tynwald President Lawrence Skelly on top of Tynwald Hill in St Johns.
The baton, which arrived on Wednesday, then headed to Port Erin Bay for an open water swim, before heading back to Douglas to visit the Bowl stadium, the NSC swimming pool, and the Villa Marina.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk