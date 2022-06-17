Woman admits claiming £65k benefits while living 'lavish lifestyle'
A woman has admitted fraudulently claiming more than £65,000 in benefits while living a "lavish lifestyle".
Deborah Dalgarno, 54, claimed she did not live with a partner and was too ill to work while claiming various benefits between 2014 and 2020.
Douglas Courthouse heard she had been in a relationship since 1998 and been on several holidays to Cyprus during the period.
She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.
The court heard Dalgarno, of Ballacry Park in Colby, fraudulently claimed Job Seekers Allowance, Income Support and disability benefits at different times during the period.
Social security authorities investigated her claims after receiving a report that she was living with a partner and the pair had taken several holidays together.
'Significant planning'
When questioned, she denied the relationship, but her partner admitted the pair had been together for more than two decades.
Photographs posted on social media showed her taking part in a variety of excursions, including a trip to the Calf of Man and a visit to the Laxey mines, which were not "disability friendly".
Dalgarno later pleaded guilty to five counts of making false representations to obtain benefits and two counts of failing to inform the authorities about a change in her circumstances.
The court was told her partner had been paying the money back at a rate of £500 a month since the fraudulent claims were uncovered and Delgarno's physical and mental health had declined.
Deemster Graeme Cook said it had been a sophisticated offence which had involved "significant planning" over a long period of time, and her ill health was the only reason he was willing to suspend the sentence.
She was also ordered to repay the outstanding £54,919, which the deemster said she would likely be paying back "for the rest of your life".
