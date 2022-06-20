Mandatory face masks reintroduced at Manx Care sites after Covid spike
Mandatory face mask wearing has been reintroduced at all Manx Care sites following a spike in Covid cases.
The number of people with the virus quadrupled last week in the wake of an influx of visitors during the TT period.
A spokeswoman for the health body said the move would help to "protect staffing levels and service delivery".
Face coverings will be made available to those visiting health and social care sites.
The need to wear masks in healthcare settings had been lifted on 13 June in line with the withdrawal of guidance by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency.
But, after a surge in community spread of Covid, Manx Care has reversed that decision.
Mask wearing is now once again mandatory at Noble's Hospital, Ramsey Cottage Hospital, Manannan Court, GP practices, outpatient and community clinics, dentists and opticians and care homes.
Patients have also been warned that some GP appointments may be offered on the phone or virtually rather than a face-to-face due to staff absences.
It comes as some pupils at a Douglas secondary school were told to stay at home on Tuesday due to staff absences.
Year eight students at Ballakermeen High School have been asked to learn from home, while Year 10 pupils have been told to take a day of study leave ahead of their mock exams on Wednesday to "help alleviate the impact of staff absence".
In a letter to parents, head teacher Adrienne Burnett said: "We continue to face unprecedented levels of staff absence at the school.
"The number of colleagues unable to attend work due to illness is making it impossible to staff lessons."
