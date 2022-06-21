Manx Covid jab no-shows urged to come forward
- Published
People who failed to take up the offer of a spring Covid booster on the Isle of Man have been urged to come forward.
The programme for the jabs is due to come to an end on 15 July, ahead of the roll out of an autumn campaign.
A spokesman for Manx Care said the spring boosters would stop to allow the required gap between the doses to be maintained.
The call comes amid a spike in Covid infections on the island following the TT.
Walk-in clinics are set to be held at the Douglas vaccination hub, as well as in Peel, Castletown and Ramsey.
Spring booster jabs are available to those over the age of 75, residents in adult care homes, and those aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed.
The sessions are also open to anyone who has not yet had a first, second, or third vaccination.
It comes as the opening hours for the 111 Covid helpline, which deals with booking appointments for the jabs, have been reduced to 09:00 BST to 17:00, closing at 16:30 on Fridays.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk