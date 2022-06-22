Easyjet cancels flights between Isle of Man and Manchester
Easyjet has cancelled flights between the Isle of Man and Manchester for four months.
The airline said the decision was one of a "number of pre-emptive cancellations for the summer" amid "industry-wide operational issues".
A company spokesman said the flights, which have been scrapped between July and October, would resume at the start of November.
Loganair continues to operate daily flights on the route.
In a statement, Easyjet said it was "very sorry for the inconvenience" it would cause.
Passengers who had already booked would be offered refunds, vouchers or the option to rebook, the company added.
