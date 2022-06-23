Isle of Man Covid cases more than double in one week
- Published
Covid infections on the Isle of Man have more than doubled over the past week, new data shows.
The seven-day average for daily new cases rose from 81 to 228, as a new spike in community cases continues.
The statistics were published as part of the weekly public health Covid surveillance report.
There was an increase in cases across all age groups, with busy the TT festival thought to be a significant factor.
A snapshot of hospital patients at Noble's Hospital and Ramsey Cottage Hospital taken on Tuesday morning showed there were 18 people with Covid being treated, with four admitted for symptoms of the virus.
'Early effects'
To help fight the surge, Manx Care reintroduced the mandatory wearing of face masks at all of its health and social care sites on Monday.
The latest report said: "Over the TT period the island has seen a large influx of people, as well as a number of bank holidays and events that are likely to affect patterns of spread.
"We are likely already seeing the early effects of this but it will become clearer over the next couple of weeks."
It comes as a second secondary school in Douglas asked some pupils to stay at home this week due to a spike in staff absences.
Year nine students at St Ninian's High School were sent home on Thursday, while Year eight students must do so on Friday.
Balakermeen High School asked Year eight pupils to learn from home and Year 10 students to start study leave early on Wednesday.
