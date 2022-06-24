Father and son's TT sidecar crash deaths 'a double tragedy'
- Published
An inquest has been opened into the deaths of a father and son who were killed in a crash during the Isle of Man TT.
Roger and Bradley Stockton, from Crewe, Cheshire, died after an incident at Ago's Leap on lap two of the second sidecar race on 10 June.
Douglas Courthouse heard the 56-year-old driver and his passenger, 21, both suffered a range of injuries.
Coroner Jayne Hughes said it had been a "double tragedy" for the family.
Both men were wearing their racing dog tags at the time of the crash and additional checks also had been carried out to confirm their identities, the court heard.
Adjourning the inquest, Mrs Hughes passed her condolences to the men's family, who did not attend.
The pair were among five riders who died at the race event this year.
French sidecar driver Cesar Chanal died from multiple injuries in a crash at the same spot on the course during the first sidecar race, Northern Irishman Davy Morgan died from head and neck injuries in a crash during the Supersport race, and Mark Purslow also suffered fatal head and neck injuries during qualifying.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk