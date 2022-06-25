Cabinet of Queeriosity champions Manx LGBTQ+ stories, curators say
A new exhibition aims to "champion" diversity and "shine a light on the issues" still affecting people, one of those behind the display has said.
The Cabinet of Queeriosity has been launched at the Manx Museum.
The display was co-curated by Peter Shimmin of Kensington Arts and Manx National Heritage (MNH), with the support of Isle of Pride.
Mr Shimmin said it was an opportunity to "celebrate how amazing the queer community is" on the island.
The exhibition itself goes back in time to when Manxman Alan Shea protested on Tynwald Day in 1991, and whose actions were key to the decriminalisation of homosexuality.
Anti-gay laws were eventually scrapped in 1992, some 25 years after they were axed in England and Wales.
Mr Shimmin said it was important to be "championing those people's stories" through the exhibition to "celebrate the progress that's happened".
The Isle of Man had come a long way in 30 years, from when "we were having to protest just for basic human rights", however the journey was far from over, he said.
"There are also many places across the world where it's still illegal to be homosexual, where you can be subject to the death penalty for being gay," he continued.
"We're very happy with the progress that's been made in the Isle of Man, that's not to say that everything's perfect, but this is an opportunity for us to just open up conversations to talk about this," he added.
Anthea Young of MNH said the project was an "opportunity to reach diverse audiences and to possibly change the objects that are in our collection so in the future we're actually representing people nowadays".
The cabinet will be on display in the Manx Museum in Douglas until 4 September.
