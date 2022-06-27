Manx Youth Orchestra alumni to reunite for 50th anniversary
- Published
The Manx Youth Orchestra is celebrating its 50th birthday with a concert featuring more than 70 former members.
Tuesday's performance at the Villa Marina will celebrate with a range of music reflecting the past half century.
Many of the musicians involved from the orchestra's infancy have gone on to have stellar careers.
Georgina McChesney, who played the oboe in the 1980s, said it was a "huge honour" to take part in the "mammoth" reunion show.
Ms McChesney, who now lives in Northern Ireland, said she was excited to travel back to the island felt like she was 17 again.
A call to former members was sent out earlier this year.
Simon Bradley, who is travelling from London and plays the viola, said it promised to be a "special night."
The orchestra first performed together at Park Road School in 1972 and went on to represent the Isle of Man around the world in tours and festivals.
It is run by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and is made up of about 200 musicians from the ages of six to 19.
Musical director Juan Wright said: "The orchestra has inspired so many young musicians to gain valuable playing experience, which has enabled them to enjoy the challenge and camaraderie of music-making into their adult lives."
Mr Wright, who will be the conductor for the concert, added: "This is a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate the past 50 years through what we love best - music."
