Isle of Man to give men automatic pardons over same-sex convictions
- Published
Men with historical criminal convictions relating to homosexual activity on the Isle of Man are to be pardoned to "help to address" the hurt caused to them, a minister has said.
The automatic pardons will apply to those convicted for consensual activity under now-abolished laws.
They will come into effect on Thursday.
Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said it was "very difficult to accept how it was once common place for people to be criminalised in this way".
As well as being pardoned, those with historical convictions will be able to apply to the Department of Home Affairs to have them removed from their record as part of the formal disregard process.
'Inclusive and tolerant'
Homosexual acts were decriminalised on the Isle of Man in 1992, 25 years later than in England and Wales, and 12 years after Scotland.
In 2020, then-Chief Minister Howard Quayle issued an "unqualified apology" to men convicted of same-sex offences.
Ms Poole-Wilson said she hoped the automatic pardons would "help to address at least some of the hurt caused by our historical laws".
"It is very difficult to accept how it was once common place for people to be criminalised in this way," she said.
She added that Manx society had "progressed and become much more inclusive and tolerant than when these discriminatory laws were in place, but we still have work to do to protect everyone".
The change in the law is part of the new Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Act 2021, which will replace all current sexual offence legislation on the island when it fully commences.
