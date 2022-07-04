Views sought on modernisation of Isle of Man employment laws
Aspects of employment laws on the Isle of Man could be modernised under new proposals.
Three consultations have been launched looking at changes to whistleblowing, family rights and zero-hours contracts.
Plans to reform current laws, which date back to 2006, were outlined in the current administration's Island Plan.
Enterprise Minister Tim Crookall said the changes would be similar to those in the UK and make it "easier for employers and employees to navigate".
Views from the public, as well as those in the business community, are being sought on the proposals.
They include changes to family rights to include shared parental leave, parental bereavement leave and an extension of time off for antenatal care and adoption appointments.
Among changes proposed to the island's whistleblowing legislation is the inclusion of a public interest test, which was one of several recommendations put forward by a Tynwald Select Committee in 2020.
Meanwhile, the changes could also see those on zero-hours contracts given greater protection against dismissal and the right to request a stable contract after six months.
Mr Crookall said the changes would ensure the island remained "an attractive place for both employers and new employees".
The consultations are available online until 26 August.
