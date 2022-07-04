Man who smashed glass on bouncer's head to pay £2k compensation
A man who smashed a glass tumbler on a nightclub doorman's head has been ordered to pay his victim £2,000 in compensation.
Maximilliano Ingrassia, 22, hit the security staff member twice with the glass on 22 November 2020 at 1886 in Douglas, leaving him needing stitches.
Douglas Courthouse heard the man was escorting Ingrassia's friend off the premises when he was attacked.
Deemster Graeme Cook said it was an act of "barbaric stupidity".
He handed Ingrassia a 23-month jail term suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay £1,000 in prosecution costs.
The court heard Ingrassia, of Highfield Drive in Baldrine, had been drinking at a friend's house on 21 November before the pair travelled by bus to Douglas.
'Misread situation'
At about 00:10 GMT, the manager of 1886 alerted the head doorman to a man in a white shirt behaving inappropriately.
When the victim was trying lead the man out of the nightclub he was hit twice on the forehead with the glass, which smashed on the second blow.
Ingrassia was identified as the attacker through CCTV and was arrested after being found receiving treatment to a cut on his hand.
The court heard his victim had to attend hospital appointments for four months to remove the glass from his head and had been left with a scar.
Ingrassia initially denied the charge but later admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
His defence advocate said he had not realised the man was a member of staff at the nightclub and had "misread" the situation because he thought his friend was "in trouble".
Deemster Cook said he had "used a glass as a weapon not once but twice", adding: "Nobody should be hit with a glass in any circumstances."
He told Ingrassia that suspending the sentence would "give you the chance to show me and society that you have learned from this barbaric act two-and-a-half years ago".
