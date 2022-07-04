Return of Manx horse trams likely by end of July
- Published
Work to make way for the return of the Douglas horse trams should be completed by the end of July, the infrastructure minister has said.
They were taken out of service in 2019 to allow for a wider refurbishment of the capital's promenade which included the laying of new £1.2m tram tracks.
Chris Thomas said signs needed to be installed and horses trained before the heritage tramway would reopen.
It comes after the previous minister warned a 2022 reopening was in doubt.
In April Tim Crookall had said there had been problems with the delivery of specialists tramline points needed to run the trams along the stretch of the promenade between Strathallan Crescent and Broadway.
Heritage transport
Mr Thomas said the issues had since been resolved, with an inspection of the new track now installed along the highway having been successfully completed, along with other tests and checks.
The "biggest risk" to a July completion date was any problems that might be posed by the weather, he added.
The Department of Infrastructure said new traffic signals will be installed mid-month before the tramway reopens, with specialist equipment also required to complete grinding of the rail tracks.
The horses, which are kept in stables at the bottom of Summer Hill, are in "excellent form" as they undertake training for the tramway's return, the DOI added.
Mr Thomas, who was made infrastructure minister last month, said the heritage transport system was "an important part of our tradition".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk