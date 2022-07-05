Tynwald Day 2022: Isle of Man celebrates national day
Ancient costume, trombones and tradition combined for the usual colourful celebrations for Tynwald Day on the Isle of Man.
The centuries-old annual ceremony sees politicians, the clergy and the judiciary gather on Tynwald Hill.
It was the first time the island's new lieutenant governor Sir John Lorimer presided over matters.
The open-air sitting of the parliament sees the reading of the island's new laws in English and Manx.
Nineteen new laws were read out, including the Climate Change Act, Justice Reform Act and Human Tissue and Organ Donation Act, in a part of the proceedings known as Promulgation of the Acts.
If a new law is not promulgated within 18 months of being given Royal Assent, it falls from the statute book.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said it was "really lovely" to see the laws passed by the branches of the parliament come into force after all the consultation behind them.
The ceremony was significant because it shows democracy in action, he said.
He added: "People are here, people can see us working, but also giving petitions to us, being a part of this whole process is an important part where we can actually communicate and link with the people who put us here in the first place."
The proceedings also offered members of the public the chance to hand over petitions for redress of grievance at the foot of Tynwald Hill, with eight people doing so this year.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said that process was "still a unique access point for the public".
However, he said the day was about more than just politics.
"Really there's a huge strong family, community feel to this day and that's really very, very much part of the traditions of it," he said.
MLC Bill Henderson said the open-air sitting of the parliament remained "at the core" of the island's national day.
He said: "The longest continuous, oldest parliament in the world, and it's still going much the same as it did 1,000 years ago.
"The laws are being promulgated in public off Tynwald Hill and that's really special."
Daphne Caine MHK said: "I love the celebration of different cultures and food and music, dancing, everything that goes on and I'm going to try and soak up as much as I can.
"It's constantly evolving, and it has to stay current and relevant and attract today's people of the Isle of Man and visitors as well.
"So while it's an ancient tradition, it's constantly evolving."
