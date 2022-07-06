Plans for Isle of Man Viking village tourist attraction approved
- Published
Plans to create an authentic Viking settlement attraction on the Isle of Man have been given the go-ahead.
Chris Hall has said he was "elated" that his vision to turn land in Sandygate into a Norse village had won initial approval.
The project will provide an interactive experience for visitors to glimpse the island's Norse history.
Mr Hall, who works in technology, has been dreaming of building such a settlement since 2012.
He said he wanted visitors to "step back over a thousand years", and hopes to attract sponsors and volunteers to help fund and build the attraction.
"It's very exciting times, my head's still swimming a little bit," he said.
Plans for the site include building various traditional buildings, a temple and a barn.
Vikings arrived on the Isle of Man in the 800s, trading at first before settling.
As people walk through the settlement, they can expect to come across a Viking longhouse and a forge as well as encounter battle re-enactments.
Mr Hall said he was most looking forward to building the forge but "the whole project is about creating memories and creating good times".
He added: "The longhouse and the forge for me are the main parts of this, and also the Viking temple."
On setting a timeline for the project, Mr Hall said it was dependent on the sourcing of materials and when he could assemble the right team.
While the plans have been approved, members of the public have until 25 July to submit any objections.
