Plans lodged for more than 300 Isle of Man homes and school
- Published
Plans to build more than 320 homes on the Isle of Man, along with a new primary school, care home and community centre have been lodged.
The application for a 76-acre (30,000 sq m) site across a number of fields east of Braddan Road has been submitted by Hartford Homes.
Views were split on the plan in a consultation run by the developer, with concerns raised about traffic issues.
The firm said the plans will help meet the need for new homes on the island.
Of the 328 new homes, 82 would be classed as affordable with a mixture of properties planned from between two to six-bed houses and bungalows.
Detailed plans have been submitted for the estate and community centre, with approval sought only in principle at this stage for the primary school and 68-bed care home.
Hartford Homes said the construction work would support up to 150 jobs and see about £100m of capital invested in the project.
The green field site between Kirk Braddan Cemetery and Douglas Rugby Club is zoned for the building of homes, with the developer proposing a new access junction is built on Braddan Road.
In a consultation on the proposals, some residents feared the estate would exacerbate issues with traffic congestion on the route into Douglas, while others opposed the loss of an area of countryside.
The developer said those in support welcomed the plans to deliver "much needed quality homes to the area" in a location close to the island's capital.
In its application Hartford Homes said traffic from the estate would have a "moderate" impact on traffic and could increase delays, but added efforts to promote other forms of transport would be made.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk