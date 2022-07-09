Dad of ecstasy death sons in fresh call for law changes
- Published
A bereaved father whose two sons died from ecstasy overdoses in 2014 has renewed calls for drugs legislation to change on the Isle of Man.
Ray Lakeman, of Port St Mary, lost his sons Jacques, 20, and Torin, 19, to lethal doses of MDMA in 2014.
In an ongoing campaign to change the law, Mr Lakeman brought forward a petition of grievance on Tynwald Day.
He said: "We need a different approach. Treating everyone as a criminal just doesn't work."
The matter needed to be considered as "more of a medical problem than a criminal problem", he said, adding he hoped Tynwald would "look at ways that they can make reforms that will make genuine changes".
Jacques and Torin Lakeman were found dead in a bed and breakfast in Bolton, Greater Manchester, after they had met up to spend the weekend together and watch a football match in November 2014.
It later emerged they had bought ecstasy on the dark web.
Over the past eight years Mr Lakeman has campaigned for drugs to be legally regulated, enabling people to take them more safely.
'Grown-up conversation'
In response to the petition, Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said he "broadly agreed" with Mr Lakeman's views on legislation reform.
He said: "Treating everything as a black and white criminal justice issue isn't working, it isn't the solution.
"There's going to have to be a very grown-up conversation really about how we treat things like drugs, especially in the context of safety.
"The Isle of Man is a very safe place to live. That's something we need to make sure we protect and maintain."
The justice and home affairs minister is due to make a statement in Tynwald this month, on a review into the harms caused by illicit drugs.
