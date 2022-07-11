Staff shortages blamed for Loganair flights disruption
Staff shortages at Scottish airline Loganair have been cited as the main cause of "extensive disruption" to Isle of Man flights.
A total of six flights were cancelled at the Isle of Man Airport over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Loganair said "ongoing Covid absences" meant it was unable to supply crew to replace a Saturday flight.
Ronaldsway airport also had staffing issues and was unable to extend its opening hours on Sunday night.
This meant Loganair struggled to recover flights any sooner than Monday morning, when "normal service" resumed.
A Manx government spokesman said airport opening hours were regularly extended to accommodate late incoming arrivals, however it was not possible at this time.
It was a position that "was communicated to all airlines on Saturday", he said, adding: "During May and June, Isle of Man Airport extended its opening hours beyond the agreed 21:30 BST seasonal extension on 48 out of 61 days."
A Loganair spokeswoman said: "We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.
"We will continue to work tirelessly to restore the punctuality and reliability of our Isle of Man services which are critical to so many."
