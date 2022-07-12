Isle of Man lighthouse repair work begins
A remote lighthouse which has safely guided mariners through Isle of Man waters since 1875 is being repaired.
The 44 m (144 ft) Chicken Rock Lighthouse was designed by Scottish engineers David and Robert Stevenson and built off the Calf of Man.
A team from the Northern Lighthouse Board has arrived at the site to work on the 19th century tower.
Director of operations Phil Day said the work was essential for the lighthouse to operate reliably.
Gratings outside the entrance to the tower are being repaired to ensure safe access, alongside annual maintenance of the lighthouse engines, he added.
The lighthouse was built to guide ships away from danger after issues with two other beacons on the nearby Calf of Man being obscured by fog.
It was automated in 1961 after a fire the year earlier seriously damaged the tower and saw three lighthouse keepers needing to be rescued by a lifeboat.
The work will continue until 19 July, with further changes planned in the next three years.
Staff are staying on one of the lighthouse board's two ships, Pharos, which has been spotted around the island and is due to berth in Douglas later this month.
The vessel is used to support the maintenance of more than 200 lighthouses across Scotland and the Isle of Man.
