Launch of Isle of Man long Covid support services on track
- Published
Support services for people with long Covid and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) are on track to launch in September, Manx Care has said.
A project group which was created to establish the dedicated services was making "good progress", it added.
Patient feedback sessions were held earlier this year to help shape the treatment.
Currently, only a small interim service is available to those with the conditions.
More than 500 people on the island are know to have long Covid, with a further 350 living with CFS, which is also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).
'Complex illnesses'
The project group, which includes doctors and other health professionals, support charities and representatives from similar services in the UK, was working to "design a service that is fit for purpose and sustainable over the long-term", a Manx Care spokeswoman said
A GP specialising in Long Covid and ME/CFS will be recruited to join the service on a formal basis in due course, she added.
Director of Operations, Oliver Radford, said the service would be "very welcome" on the island, and the health care provider would continue to "work with people who have lived experiences of these conditions to develop the service".
Campaigners have previously criticised the lack of dedicated services on the island.
Welcoming the progress being made, chairman of ME Support Isle of Man, Juan Corlett, said the recent open sessions had enabled many local residents to have their "voices heard".
"Designing a suitable model for these complex illnesses is not straightforward, and our island is lucky to have a talented and passionate team working collaboratively on the finer detail of this project," he added.
"We can't wait for the new service to launch."
