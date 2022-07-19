Isle of Man TT: Second consultation over 2023 schedule changes
- Published
People are being given another chance to have their say on proposed changes to the Isle of Man TT race schedule.
The government has proposed moving the Senior TT race from Friday to Saturday and holding races on Sunday, which has traditionally been when fans can ride around the course.
A spokesman said a previous consultation in June 2021 received a "limited response" of 37 replies.
MHK Rob Callister said the shake-up was designed to attract more visitors.
The races returned in June following a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
'Proactive step'
Other proposed changes to the schedule could see the number of races increased from eight to 10, running in blocks of two days back-to-back between 3 and 10 June 2023.
There would also be rest days on Monday and Thursday of race week, and the Senior Race would move from Friday to Saturday, but the TT week public holiday would stay in place.
Mr Callister, who has responsibility for tourism and motorsport, said the new schedule would "give more visiting fans the opportunity to experience the TT races".
He said the proposed schedule changes "represent a proactive step towards supporting visitor growth".
"We hope this consultation will give residents and race fans an opportunity to provide vital input into the future schedules and help us to shape the future of motorsport and tourism on the island," he added.
The latest consultation is available online until 12 August.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk