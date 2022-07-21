Payments for IOM hosts of Ukrainian families approved
People who have provided a home for Ukrainian refugees on the Isle of Man can now claim £240 per month from the government.
About 50 Ukrainian refugees have been supported by Manx households since Russian forces invaded.
Twenty other Ukrainian nationals were previously granted permission to join their families on the island.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said the "vast majority of hosts" had not asked for financial aid.
'Remarkable generosity'
Those who are already hosting can apply to the Isle of Man Ukraine Host Payment Scheme for an increased fee to cover previous months.
The year-long financial support programme did not receive unanimous support from Tynwald members.
David Ashford MHK raised concerns about the UK's scheme, which he described as "more of a tenant-landlord relationship with the size of the payments" of £350 per month, and how that might change the dynamic between host and guest.
However, he said he could understand a "nominal payment" being provided to cover cost of living increases.
Ms Lord-Brennan said the payments were "not intended to cover all the costs that a host may incur" but were available as a "contribution for their generosity and kindness to others".
She also confirmed more than 300 households on the island had come forward to open their homes to those fleeing the conflict, showing "remarkable generosity".
