Traffic issues prompt calls for Isle of Man TT grandstand rethink
Plans for parking at the Isle of Man TT grandstand must change after the 2022 event resulted in "absolute chaos", a Douglas councillor has said.
Residents in the Noble's Park area have complained the return of teams, fans and entertainment to the site led to major traffic congestion.
Councillor Ian Clague said the current layout was not working and a "reasonable compromise" was needed.
The Department for Enterprise (DfE) has been contacted for comment.
Noble's Park, which is owned and maintained by Douglas Council, forms a major centre of activity during the TT festival, when playing fields and other areas are used for parking and entertainment by the DfE.
At the 2022 event, vehicles used a one-way system onto the site via St Ninian's Road, exiting onto Lower Dukes Road, which are both residential streets.
'Little consideration'
Mr Clague said many residents had written to him complaining about uncontrolled parking, congestion, blocked driveways and concerns about access for emergency vehicles.
"You accept there will be some issues as the event is special, but it has grown over the years, and we now need a fundamental review, as we are trying to operate our international TT races in the middle of an urban area," he added.
His concerns have been echoed by council leader Claire Wells, who said there had been "very little consideration of people who live in the area".
"We have a football pitch that is used for parking during the festival, and it wrecks the surface" she said, adding the local authority would look to find a solution in conjunctions with the government over its wider use of Noble's Park.
Both councillors suggested a park and ride system using other sites in Douglas, such as the vacant Summerland site, could help to alleviate some of the traffic issues.
