Laxey promenade: Café owner must remove seating, commissioners say
Outdoor seating in a public shelter next door to a seaside takeaway cafe on the Isle of Man must be removed, the local authority has said.
The tables and chairs outside the Laxey Beach Stop Cafe have been available to the public for more than a decade.
But Garff Commissioners said, after a review, the items must be cleared away to make way for enhanced facilities.
Cafe owner Julie Pinson said she was "really disappointed and extremely upset" by the move.
Ms Pinson secured the agreement of the former Laxey Commissioners board to put the seating in place after taking over the eatery 15 years ago.
Since that time, three local authorities in the surrounding area have been amalgamated into one board, which decided to review the situation.
'Foregone conclusion'
In a statement the combined local authority said it owned the shelter and had always intended to have tables and chairs available in it.
"The Commissioners have not fully finalised their plans at this stage but extensive, appropriate and comfortable seating [and] tables will be placed in the public shelter," the board added.
Although a member of Garff commissioners herself, Ms Pinson said she was unaware of the plans as she had recused herself from any discussions about Laxey promenade.
Those involved in the cafe would "have like to have contributed" to the decision-making process, rather than see "a foregone conclusion that will ultimately cost the ratepayer an awful lot more money", she added.
A meeting between both parties is due to take place in August.
A online petition calling for the current outdoor seating to stay in place has attracted about 5,000 signatures.
