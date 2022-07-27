Rolling alcohol licences proposed for Isle of Man firms
- Published
Rolling licences could be introduced as part of plans to modernise licensing laws on the Isle of Man.
Under the proposals, licences would be renewed automatically each year as long as the businesses continue to meet industry standards.
Currently, licensees must reapply every three years.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson said the changes would reduce paperwork and "make the process more efficient for users".
The proposals, which have been put out for consultation, are part of the regulations attached to the Liquor Licensing and Public Entertainments Act 2021, which received Royal Assent in December last year.
'Positive practical progress'
The plans also include changes to the types of licences available to cover mobile or pop-up events.
It could also see the length of occasional event licences go up from 14 to 16 days and more flexibility for events, something already trialled during this year's TT festival.
Views are also being sought about what regulations should be in place for circuses, funfairs and skating rinks in the island.
Ms Poole-Wilson said: "We need feedback and real world scenarios to ensure that we're getting this right."
"We hope that we've put together initial changes that will make positive practical progress for the people who are subject to licensing," she added.
The responses will be considered and any final adaptations made before the regulations are brought forward to Tynwald.
The six-week consultation is available online until 4th September.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk