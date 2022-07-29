Douglas retains green flag status for nine parks and gardens
The Isle of Man's capital has been awarded green flag status for nine of its parks and open spaces for a fourth consecutive year.
Noble's Park, Summerhill Glen, Hutchinson Square and Douglas Head are among the places recognised.
Run by UK environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, the initiative celebrates well-managed green spaces.
Douglas Councillor Andrew Bentley said the parks had played a "vital role" for people during Covid.
"Good quality, open green spaces contribute significantly to community quality of life and it is impressive that their efforts have been publicly recognised again by such a respected independent body," he said.
"It is also testament to the continued hard work and dedication of the Parks Services team that creates consistently magnificent green spaces that everyone can enjoy."
Mr Bentley said retaining the status at all nine sites following the damage caused by Storm Barra in December made it an "even finer accolade" this year.
Other sites recognised in 2022 were Douglas Golf Course, the Kaye Memorial Garden, Derby Square, Douglas Borough Cemetery, and the Marine Gardens.
Council leader Clare Wells said the effort put in was "not just about well-tended parks and gardens" but was also "about investing in community spaces that add value to people's lives".
Douglas Council first entered the scheme in 2013, securing two flags that year.
