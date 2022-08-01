FC Isle of Man teams up to promote men's mental health
A Manx football club has teamed up with a support charity to tackle the "silent pandemic" of poor male mental health.
FC Isle of Man has partnered with Isle Listen to use football to get men talking.
As part of the initiative, about 100 people involved with the club will be trained to spot the early signs that someone might be struggling.
A spokesman for Isle Listen said mental health remained "one of the biggest issues facing men" under the age of 45.
Under the initiative, volunteers will be given mental health and wellbeing first aid training, which will enable them to spot the signs that someone is struggling and teach them how to provide that person with appropriate support.
The charity's chief executive Andrea Chambers said: "Male mental health continues to be a silent pandemic with men still not feeling comfortable reaching out for help when it's needed.
"Using the power and popularity of football, we hope to further drive awareness and change on our island."
FC Isle of Man competed in the North West Counties League for the first time last season, gaining promotion to the NWCL Premier Division in April.
Vice chairman Les Nicol said the club was "delighted" to be supporting the "wellbeing of our island".
