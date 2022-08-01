Isle of Man's Southern Agricultural Show attended by thousands
More than 11,000 people attended the Isle of Man's Southern District Agricultural Show at the weekend, despite a damp first day.
Held at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla, it is one of two major shows on the island each year.
Show secretary Zoe Hampton said although numbers were down on Saturday, that improved when the weather became better later on.
"Sunday was a fantastic day, the gates didn't stop," she added.
The event comprised dog agility, show jumping, and a variety of Manx produce.
However, the usual fur and feather classes were reduce to just fur amid fears of the potential spread of avian flu on the island.
Class winners in the livestock categories competed to be crowned Supreme Champion.
Paula Creer took the top honours with the Creer family's two-year-old Texel ram called Corris Dundee.
Derek Griffin won the Kennaugh Cup for first reserve for his Hereford cow and bull calf, while Tom and Lee Cain were awarded the Crellin Cup and second reserve for their 22-month-old Limousin heifer.
Ned Kennaugh's shire horse, which completed the line-up, was placed third reserve.
Ms Hampton said the event was a success even though the numbers of exhibitors had dipped over the years.
She said: "We've still got the core people that come to the show every year, they just love showing off their animals," she said.
The second major agricultural event of the year, the Royal Manx Agricultural Show, is due to take place at Knokaloe, in Patrick, on 12 and 13 August.
