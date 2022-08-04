Port St Mary RNLI crew recognised for bravery
RNLI crew members have been recognised for their bravery after saving the lives of three people.
A yacht's propeller became tangled in lobster pot lines in rough seas and had blown dangerously close to rocks near the Isle of man in November.
Port St Mary RNLI helm Richard Leigh safely helped the crew onboard to a lifeboat before the yacht capsized.
He has been awarded a bronze medal for gallantry and letters of thanks are to be presented to nine crew members.
Two lifeboats were needed to reach the uninjured yacht crew.
It was deemed unsafe to tow the yacht to shore, so the RNLI rescued the crew using the smaller inshore lifeboat and transferred them to the larger lifeboat whilst at sea.
The team had to navigate hazards such as "breaking waves, shallow waters, trailing ropes and the anchor", the RNLI said.
Sarah Keggen from Port St Mary RNLI said: "I would like to commend the helm for his great professionalism through this call out.
"This was a very difficult rescue in very changeable weather conditions."
The helm's "experience, leadership and skill" meant the rescue was a success, she added.
Inshore crew Chris Hill, Daniel Grace, Coxswain Mike Keggen and Sarah Keggen will be given framed letters of appreciation signed by the chief executive for their teamwork and determination to save a life.
The all-weather lifeboat crew Brian Kelly, Mark Pendlebury, Laura Cordner, Robert Marshall and mechanic Gareth Watt will also receive letters of thanks.
