Business lobby calls for more detail in Manx workforce growth plan
A bid to boost the Isle of Man's economy by creating more jobs must include "concrete proposals" or risk failure, a business lobby has said.
The Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce has backed the Manx government's plan to raise GDP to £10bn by raising the number of workers on the island.
It was developed because of concerns about future funding of public services for the aging population.
Chamber Vice-president Claire Watterson said the strategy needed more detail.
Although supportive of the plan, businesses were concerned it "could turn into an endless stream of consultations and reports if there are not concrete proposals showing how we will get there", she added.
'Will to deliver'
Among the goals outlined by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan in the draft Isle of Man Economic Strategy are encouraging economically active people to move to the island to grow the population from 84,000 to 100,000 by 2037.
That boost is expected to help the island reach a GDP of £10bn by 2032, generate £200m more in income for the government to invest in public services, and create more jobs.
Ms Watterson said the "ambitious" plan needed to be driven by "strong leadership" in the civil service to succeed.
She also called on ministers to "be consistent in their will to deliver and hold their departments and each other to account".
Mr Cannan pledged to publish more details about the plan and hold a "wide-reaching" consultation when he unveiled it to Tynwald members last month.
An updated version of the strategy is due to be brought back before the Manx parliament for debate in November.
