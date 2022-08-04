Plans revealed for huge new Isle of Man casino complex
Plans have been revealed for a new casino complex on the Isle of Man, described as one of the biggest developments in Douglas for decades.
Altostratus Limited has put forward proposals for a three-storey entertainment centre, car park and offices at the Middlemarch site.
The firm said it had agreed to buy the land if planning approval is granted.
John Bell, from project designers ADG Architects, said the Palace Hotel & Casino would be the site's main tenant.
The new entertainment complex would "help link the growing leisure offering on the North Quay with the well-established shopping and business districts", he added.
Located between Fort Street, Lord Street, Walpole Avenue and Victoria Street, the one-acre (404 sq m) Middlemarch site is currently a temporary car park.
'Major development'
Altostratus's plan would see offices and a 250-space car park built, along with a three-storey leisure and entertainment complex.
If planning approval is granted, the Palace Hotel & Casino will look to move its gambling operation away from its current home on Douglas Promenade and into the new venue, chief executive Brett Martin said.
It would occupy two of the three floors, and also feature a sports bar, conference rooms and events areas in keeping with "all the stuff that goes with a modern casino", he added.
The hotel would remain on Douglas promenade.
Mr Martin added: "Douglas really as a town has not seen any major commercial developments for quite some time.
"I think this will probably be the biggest for a number of decades, and in an area that really needs development around the ferry port."
