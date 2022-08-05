Man who imported cannabis in Disney-themed wrapping jailed
A man who imported more than £39,000 worth of cannabis to the Isle of Man hidden in Disney-themed wrapping paper has been jailed.
Stephen Whittaker, 27, was arrested after accepting the parcel - decorated with cartoon princesses - at his home in Douglas on 17 June.
Douglas Courthouse heard he had intended to use a small amount of the drug himself and sell the rest.
A search of his mobile phone revealed evidence of previous drug dealing.
The court heard how the package, addressed to Whittaker's at his home on Circular Road, was identified as suspicious at the Spring Valley sorting office.
The cannabis was found in vacuum sealed parcels, wrapped up along with four children's books.
'Commercial supplier'
After the drugs were removed, the package was delivered and police then arrived to arrest Whittaker.
Officers also found a cannabis joint and a black satchel bag containing snap-bags and scales.
A search of his mobile phone found evidence of drug dealing between 1 March and 1 June last year, the court was told.
He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis to the island, possession of cannabis and unlawfully attempting to possess cannabis with intent to supply.
Prosecutors said the majority of the drug had been intended for street dealing.
Whittaker was still on probation for a previous cannabis possession offence when he was arrested, the court heard.
His defence advocate said he suffered from digestive issues and used the drug to self-medicate.
Jailing him for 14 months, Deemster Graeme Cook said it was unfortunate from society's point of view that he had not been facing a charge of actually dealing the drug because that would have attracted a stiffer sentence.
It would appear Whittaker had been "for some time a commercial supplier" of the drug, he added.
