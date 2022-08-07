Gay rights campaigner welcomes Isle of Man police apology
A police apology for the way laws criminalising homosexuality were enforced on the Isle of Man is what campaigners have "always asked for".
In a letter to the Isle of Pride group, Chief Constable Gary Roberts apologised for an "institutionalised approach" that "caused harm to some people".
Homosexuality was decriminalised in England and Wales in 1967 but laws kept it illegal on the island until 1992.
Campaigner Alan Shea said Mr Roberts' comments were "so important".
Mr Shea, who petitioned Tynwald for a law change in 1991, said: "It was always about getting an apology for the family members, it wasn't just for me, it was the family members that have lost their children, they need this apology.
"And they've just been given it, and it's time now for all of us to let them rest, let their families get on now."
The letter sent to the charity Isle of Pride, which champions equality and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community on the Isle of Man, was read out by committee member Clare Barber MHK at a private event at the Manx Museum on Saturday.
In it Mr Roberts wrote: "While I cannot apologise for the act of enforcing the law… I can and will apologise for the way that the law was sometimes enforced."
It follows the issuing of automatic pardons to men with historical criminal convictions linked to homosexual acts on the island.
However, the absence of the police at the gathering has drawn some criticism.
Speaking after the event, Mr Shea said: "It would have been nice if it was read out by a police officer, it would have given more strength to the apology."
Former chief minister Allan Bell, who also pushed for changes in the law, said although the gay community could be "satisfied" the apology had been issued, the absence of a senior police officer to deliver it "completely undermined the importance of the statement which was made".
