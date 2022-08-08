GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults
- Published
Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free.
The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term.
Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said it was important to give people the chance to attain the GCSEs "without worrying about cost".
"English and Maths are core skills that we all need", she added.
The qualifications are "really useful" for job opportunities, progressing into further or higher education and even increasing "confidence among parents and carers looking to support their children with homework", Ms Kelly said.
Douglas-based UCM offers courses for adults wishing to retrain or learn new skills, alongside its curriculum of vocational, higher and further education studies for students over the age of 16.
The move to make GCSE English and Maths free will apply from September, when enrolments for the courses will begin.
Courses specifically aimed at helping non-native English speakers improve their language skills are all going to be made free of charge.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk