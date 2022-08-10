Manx wildfire warning during new hot weather spell
People on the Isle of Man have been urged to be "sensible" about the risk of wildfires during the current dry weather.
It follows two blazes in the same area this week.
Isle of Man Fire Service has asked people not to dispose of anything that could start fires in the "tinder dry" countryside.
Fire crews spent four hours putting out flames in a field in the Keristal area of Port Soderick on Tuesday.
Isle of Man Steam Railway services had to be suspended for several hours to allow water hoses to run across the tracks to access the area.
That followed a similar fire in the same area the previous day.
A fire spokesman said: "It is tinder dry out there folks.
"With temperatures due to build through the week, please be sensible as a wildfire can spread rapidly in dry hot conditions."
Highlighting the island's current hosepipe ban due to low reservoir levels, he said 70,000 litres of water had been needed to tackle the blazes.
