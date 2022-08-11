Covid: Isle of Man pandemic response review leader appointed
A review of the Manx government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic will "inform decision-making in the future", a minister has said.
Kate Brunner QC has been appointed to lead the independent probe.
Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson was on the panel that appointed her and said Ms Brunner would ensure the inquiry was "detailed and methodical".
The review, which was approved by Tynwald in November, is due to be completed by December 2023.
It will examine the decisions taken between December 2019 and the end of September 2021.
'More resilient'
Ms Poole-Wilson said: "I'm confident that the way the Isle of Man Government responded to unprecedented circumstances as the result of the global pandemic will be examined with precision and care, and will lead to important results to help inform decision-making in the future.
"The attributes and experience [Ms Brunner] brings to the role will ensure the review is undertaken in a detailed and methodical manner."
Ms Brunner will visit the island next month to begin preparations for the review, she added.
The report will consider a variety of decisions taken during the pandemic, including the use of emergency powers, border closures, quarantine requirements and financial support offered to individuals and businesses.
Ms Brunner said: "This will be an entirely independent process, with a focus on drawing out lessons to be learned so that the island can become even more resilient to any future pandemics or similar crises.
"I recognise the importance of hearing from individuals and groups about how they were affected, as well as investigating government procedures and decision-making."
