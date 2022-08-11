Manx motorists told to ignore electronic red flag test
Motorists are being reminded that they do not need to take any action during a test of the electronic red flag system around the Isle of Man TT course.
The system, which alerts riders and marshals when a race has been stopped, was used for the first time during June's TT races.
However, it now needs to be re-tested ahead of the Manx Grand Prix, which returns later this month.
The test will be carried out at 07:00 BST on Friday.
The electronic red flags are part of the enhanced safety management brought into use for racing on the Mountain Course this year.
Clerk of the course Gary Thompson said: "Whilst the large square displays do not look like traffic signals and the organisers have tried to select a time that will cause minimal distraction to road users, we wanted to notify the public in advance that these tests will be undertaken."
"These do not require any action whilst roads are open," he added.
The revamped Manx Grand Prix returns after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic on 21 August.
