Isle of Man's vulnerable to get £300 energy bill hand-out
- Published
People on child and income-related benefits on the Isle of Man are to get a £300 energy bill support payment.
Manx Gas is set to hike prices by a huge 43.9% from September, which has left some customers worried about their ability to pay during the colder months.
Treasury minister Alex Allinson said £2.8m would be paid out in the autumn.
The Council of Ministers will meet next week to consider help for a "broader" section of society, he added.
Dr Allinson said he was surprised by the timing and the rate of the increase brought in by Manx Gas, and said the payments were aimed at "getting money into people's pockets as soon and as effectively as possible".
'No easy solutions'
The latest round of support is on the back of the handouts paid by the Manx government in April, when gas bills soared by 58%.
The additional £300 will be distributed to about 6,000 Child Benefit recipients in November, with increased payments available for larger families.
In October those on Income Support, income-based Jobseekers Allowance or Employed Person's Allowance who pay housing costs will also receive the sum, a move expected to help about 3,500 households.
A government spokesman said it would bring the total amount offered to £9.1m this year.
All Tynwald members are set to gather after the Council of Ministers' meeting next Tuesday to discuss broader support amid the rise in the cost of living.
Dr Allinson said he felt the universal payments made in the UK to assist households were "incredibly costly and not targeted", but admitted there were "no easy solutions".
