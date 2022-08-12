Number of young offenders on the Isle Man doubled over past year
The number of young people committing offences on the Isle of Man more than doubled last year, the chief constable's annual report has revealed.
In 2021-22, 467 people under the age of 18 committed crimes, compared to 224 the previous year.
It noted how 321 boys and 146 girls committed a total of 1,073 offences, a 58% rise on 2020-21.
Gary Roberts said the impact of the pandemic was one of the factors behind the rise in young offending.
The document also showed a 68.3% rise in the number of violent offences carried out by youths over the past year.
The latest figures show 171 young people committed more than one offence, with 15 committing more than 10, accounting for almost a quarter of the overall young offending.
Twelve of those who committed offences were under the age of ten, with the youngest only six years old.
Mr Roberts said the spike, which follows on from a 50% increase in youth offending in 2020-21, was partly down to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: "There's a pattern that's emerged from the beginning of the pandemic where we've seen young people's behaviour change considerably.
"You've got young people who lost structure, and lost discipline, and lost that that daily routine of school, and that still has had a consequence."
He said some of the offenders were being "exploited by organised criminal groups in Liverpool", which was a challenge for "not just the police, but for the community to address".
The reformation of the Youth Justice Team (YJT), which would see police and Manx Care working with educators to identify those most at risk was "key" to tackling the issue, he added.
