Manx Care bolsters services for road racing fan demand
Plans are in place to cope with an increase in demand for health services during the Manx Grand Prix (MGP), the island's health care provider has said.
Manx Care said the rise in visitors to the island typically corresponded with an increase in trauma patients being admitted to Noble's Hospital.
To cope with the demand, X-ray services have been extended at Ramsey Cottage Hospital and extra emergency care staff have been drafted in.
The MGP runs between 21 and 29 August.
The preparations follow on from what was the busiest TT period on record for the Emergency Department (ED) and the Ambulance Service.
More than 1,500 people attended the department during the June event, up from an average of 1,100, with ambulance crews attending 710 individual incidents.
For the MGP period, four extra paramedics, three extra ED nurses and an additional ED consultant from other health services will be supporting Manx Care staff.
Forward planning
People travelling to the island for the races have also been urged to ensure they have appropriate health insurance.
While immediate emergency care is free, there is a charge for ongoing treatment and medications for non-residents.
Visitors and locals have also been urged to make sure they know the most appropriate places to get treatment or advice if needed.
They include community pharmacies, the out-of-hours Manx Emergency Doctors Service helpline, the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit in Ramsey, and Noble's Hospital in Douglas.
Paul Moore, Manx Care's executive director of nursing and governance, urged people to "do some forward planning" to make appropriate choices when seeking treatment.
"It's really important that we're able to prioritise the Emergency Department at Noble's Hospital for the treatment of urgent and emergency cases wherever possible, and encourage people to choose the service that is best for them," he added.
