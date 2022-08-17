Tynwald recalled to debate the Isle of Man's rising cost of living
Tynwald will be recalled next month to debate plans by the Isle of Man government to tackle the rising cost of living.
The court will sit in September at the request of Chief Minister Alfred Cannan to discuss a winter support package.
It comes after a £300 payment was promised to vulnerable people ahead of a 43.9% gas price rise from next month.
Mr Cannan said the government was aware that many people were anxious about the rising costs.
A Council of Ministers meeting to discuss options for wider support had already led to "good progress", Mr Cannan said.
However, he said more work was needed to finalise proposals and details of specific measures aimed at tackling cost of living pressures would be announced next week.
The recalling of Tynwald for the extraordinary sitting on 13 September means the island's parliament will sit a month earlier than scheduled, bringing an early end to its usual three-month legislative break during the summer.
