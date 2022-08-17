Vandalism sees use of Douglas car park lifts suspended
Lifts in a busy car park in the Isle of Man's capital have been taken out of service in the evenings and at weekends after a spate of vandalism.
Douglas Council said the temporary suspension at the Shaw's Brow facility would allow for repairs to be made.
It follows similar closures of several toilet blocks across the capital after they were plagued by vandals.
Councillor Falk Horning said the authority suspected the "wanton damage" had been caused by the same group.
Mr Horning, who is chair of the Environmental Services Committee, said the attacks at Shaw's Brow were "deeply disappointing" as many used the lift for quick access to the car park.
"The fact a handful of individuals could behave like this is unacceptable," he added.
Toilets at the multi-storey car park have also been closed in the evenings and at the weekend as part of efforts to prevent more damage.
It is a problem that has also seen council-run conveniences on Douglas Promenade and at Noble's Park closed to "minimise damage" while repairs are made.
Reports have been received of graffiti, blocked basins, and attempts to set fires, with the local authority noticing a concentration of incidents at lunchtimes and after school, with fewer cases during school holidays and at weekends.
Mr Horning said the council may have to introduce a small charge, already in place at some of its conveniences, at all council-run toilets in a bid to deter anti-social behaviour.
