Manx Grand Prix: Cycling ban on Isle of Man Mountain Road
- Published
A temporary ban on cycling has been reintroduced on the Isle of Man's Mountain Road ahead of the start of the Manx Grand Prix.
Police have warned cyclists caught on that section of the A18 will be arrested, with the ban in place to prevent accidents.
It comes as traffic is expected to increase for the nine-day motorcycling event, which starts on Sunday.
The restriction on cyclists will remain in place until 31 August.
Unlike during the TT, the Mountain Road will remain open to two-way traffic during this period.
Police have also asked the public to "stay alert and drive safely" amid an expected influx of visitors and vehicles during the grand prix.
