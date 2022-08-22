Isle of Man Police starting salaries to rise by 8%
The starting salaries of Isle of Man police officers will rise by 8% from September under a new pay deal.
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) said it had approved the raise, which was agreed by a negotiating body made up of police representatives.
It will see starting salaries upped by about £1,900, which will increase the overall police pay budget by 6%.
Chief Constable Gary Roberts had previously warned poor pay for officers was a "real issue".
He said wages had failed to keep pace with inflation in the last decade, which had hampered efforts to attract new recruits, and the situation could become a long-term problem if it was not remedied.
The increase matches that announced for police in England and Wales, with rises for the Isle of Man Constabulary linked to pay awards given there since 1948.
The deal will also see senior officers will receive a 0.6% to 3% uplift.
A DHA spokeswoman said though the latest award was "good news", it would put "already stretched budgets" under pressure.
The Isle of Man Treasury allowed for a 2% increased in pay across departments during the last government budget.
