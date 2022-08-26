Isle of Man autumn Covid booster roll out to start next month
The Isle of Man's autumn Covid booster vaccine programme will begin next month, Manx Care has confirmed.
The jabs will be offered to people over the age of 50, frontline health and social care workers and those in at risk groups in stages from 5 September.
To allow the team to prepare for the autumn programme, walk-in clinics for primary vaccinations have been halted.
Anyone who wants to take up the offer of the jabs must now book an appointment through the 111 helpline.
Sree Andole, Manx Care's executive medical director, said the additional boosters would help the vulnerable to "increase their protection against the virus" during the winter months.
"It's really important that people who are eligible for the vaccination come forward and receive this when they are called, as this is the best form of protection not only for themselves, but for their immediate family members and friends too," he added.
The island's health minister previously confirmed that the new Moderna bivalent Covid vaccine would be included in the autumn booster roll out alongside other vaccines.
