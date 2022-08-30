Swordfish spotted in Manx waters for first time
A swordfish has been seen off the coast of the Isle of Man for the first time, a conservation charity has said.
The 3m (9.8ft) fish was spotted off Niarbyl in the west of the island on Saturday.
Volunteers from Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch captured images of the fish while carrying out a boat-based survey of marine life in Manx waters.
Jen Adams, from the charity, said it was "really amazing" to see the fish in the Irish Sea for the first time.
Swordfish are usually found in the Northwest Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea and are listed as near threatened on The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.
Ms Adams said the charity's research boat was about five miles (8km) off the coast of Niarbyl when they spotted it.
"We saw a splash in the water and assumed it was a dolphin," she said.
"When it looped out of the water again the two guys with binoculars said it was definitely a swordfish, because they have a very distinctive sword-shaped bill."
After the initial sighting, the boat's engine was turned off and the swordfish approached and spent about 15 minutes "just pottering about", Ms Adams said.
"I couldn't believe it, I thought I was dreaming," she added.
It is not known why the migratory oceanic fish had ended up in Manx waters but it is unlikely that it is still in the area as the solitary predators can travel at speeds of up to 37mph (60km/h) when hunting, the charity said.
In another rare sighting, it has been confirmed a pod of three dolphins spotted off the south coast of the island earlier month were white-beaked dolphins.
There have been no other confirmed sightings of the dolphins in Manx waters for at least 15 years.
