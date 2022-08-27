Tributes paid to 'true gentleman' Major Charles Wilson
Tributes have been paid to "true gentleman" Major Charles Wilson, who has died at the age of 78.
Major Wilson was a leading light in the Royal British Legion on the Isle of Man and a staunch campaigner for armed forces veterans.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said he was a "man of integrity and principle" who "enriched island life".
"The island has lost a true gentlemen in every sense of the word," he added.
After studying at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he embarked in a career in the army, serving as an intelligence officer.
Originally from Middleton, he moved to the island more than 50 years ago with his Manx-born wife Ann.
He became heavily involved in the community, particularly championing the island's veterans' rights, working with the Royal British Legion, as well as promoting the Remembrance Day commemorations.
'Someone very special'
Major Wilson was instrumental in the development of the Manx Army Cadet Force, appointed Honorary Colonel for his efforts, chaired the Armed Forces Day Committee for five years, and served on the Public Services Commission.
He was also a strong voice in the campaign to retain free television licences for the over-75s on the island.
Last year, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Isle of Man Newspapers Awards for Excellence.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said he was a "man of action who got things done", and was "renowned for his energy and passion".
"Charles was thoroughly committed to the Isle of Man and an inspiration to many.
"Our island has lost someone very special indeed."
Armed Forces Champion Diane Kelsey MLC said Major Wilson was a "true champion of the armed forces community" and would be "sorely missed by everyone".
