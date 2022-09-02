Autistic people on Isle of Man highlight lack of support in survey
Autistic people on the Isle of Man have told the Manx government many of those with the developmental disability have struggled to access help.
Eligibility issues and difficulties getting a diagnoses were raised in a consultation with 300 responses.
One respondent said: "Everything is a fight, you fight for support, for help, to be taken seriously".
Health minister Lawrie Hooper said results form the survey would help shape a new autism strategy.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has previously admitted there was room for improvement in areas like diagnosis pathways and access to services for those with the condition.
'Little acceptance'
In the consultation, which closed in June, 392 people responded, with 120 autistic people sharing their views via the survey.
More than 40% of respondents with autism said they felt unsupported after their diagnosis, while many others said they had struggled to get an appointment to be diagnosed.
Mental health was the area where more than half of respondents with the condition said they needed the most help, with anxiety over long-waiting times and a lack of support.
One respondent commented: "I lost my dream job because of mental illness, and it turned out I was only struggling with mental illness because I was undiagnosed autistic."
A majority of respondents also highlighted public and professional awareness as a problem, with 54% stating there was "not much or very little general acceptance and inclusion".
In the survey a series of "reasonable adjustments" to help autistic people feel more accepted were rated by respondents.
Slow lanes and designated quiet hours in shops, safe spaces in crowded areas, and the offer of alternative forms of communication were among the steps labelled most "helpful" for those with autism.
The issues are set to be addressed in the new strategy, due to be published in December.
