Queen Elizabeth II played a key role in Isle of Man life
The Queen first visited the Isle of Man in 1955 and returned several times during her 70-year reign.
Reflecting the island's status as a British crown dependency, the monarch and head of state is also known here as the Lord of Mann.
Her Majesty came to the Isle of Man five times, presiding over Tynwald's open-air sitting in St John's twice.
During one visit she officially opened Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel, which was named in her honour.
The Queen is represented on the island by the Lieutenant Governor, whose role is to promote the Royal Family and the happiness of the Manx people.
While the Manx parliament can pass its own laws, they must receive Royal Assent before coming into force.
Her Majesty also features on all Manx bank notes, coins and stamps.
The Queen's first official visit to the island, together with the Duke of Edinburgh, took place on 9 August 1955 when the Royal couple sailed into Douglas Bay aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia.
During the trip she toured the island, wound the one-handed clock at Castle Rushen, and presided over a special sitting of Tynwald in Douglas.
Addressing politicians, she said: "I have long looked forward to visiting the Isle of Man because I have heard from my father, my mother and my husband what a delightful island this is.
"I am glad that so early in my reign I have been able to come amongst you."
She next came to the island on 2 August 1972, along with Prince Phillip, the Princess Royal and Lord Mountbatten, again on the Britannia, and was welcomed by 1,500 schoolchildren and the Manx Festival Chorus.
After their arrival, the Royals travelled by horse tram to a hotel on Douglas seafront, with Her Majesty and Princess Anne feeding the horse sugar lumps.
A tour of the island and a visit to Government House, in Onchan, followed, before she travelled to St John's for the Junior Tynwald ceremony, enacted by 1,400 children, at Tynwald Hill.
In 1979, the Queen visited the island for a third time on Tynwald Day, 5 July, in what was the parliament's millennium year.
After arriving at St John's by horse-drawn carriage, she inspected the Guard of Honour and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial before presiding over the open-air sitting of Tynwald.
She also officially opened Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel.
Her next visit was a decade later, when she and Prince Philip arrived for a day of engagements on 8 August 1989.
During the visit the Queen unveiled a new extension to the Manx Museum and presented the main awards at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show.
Her final visit came in 2003, when Her Majesty again presided over the open-air sitting of Tynwald in St John's.
In 2011, 40 Manx residents received Maundy money from the Queen in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Celebrations were held across the island in June to mark the Platinum Jubilee, with five beacons lit across the island to mark the occasion.
And the island's capital, Douglas, was one of eight towns granted city status to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
