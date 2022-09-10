Queen Elizabeth II: Isle of Man people will 'miss her terribly'
People on the Isle of Man have hailed Queen Elizabeth II's sense of service to the people.
The Queen made her first visit to the island in 1955 and returned several times during her 70-year reign.
People in Douglas said it felt like she was "part of the family" and islanders would "miss her terribly".
The British monarch is the head of state on the Isle of Man, known as the Lord of Mann, a title which now passes to King Charles III.
Brendon Alford remembers "waving frantically" at the Queen on her last visit in 2003 and thinking "that wave was for me when she waved back".
He said he had "great affection" for her and "all that she stood for".
"To get to 96 and to be working three days before your passing is incredible," he added.
Julia Crellin said she "just sat on the sofa and watched the news" after Buckingham Palace made the announcement at 18:30 BST on Thursday.
She described the monarch as "our one steady constant over years of change".
"I'm really upset about it, I was a big fan," she added.
As Queen Elizabeth II was the only monarch throughout Haydn Distin's lifetime, he said people had been left feeling "as though you've lost a member of your own family".
His wife Mandy Distin agreed that the Queen was seen as a "steadying influence" and an "inspiration".
David Parks described her as "an immense advert for respect and decency".
He said she was "special" because of "the things she'd had to put up with, politically and even personally".
"She is one of the greatest human beings that ever walked this planet in my book," he added.
"We'll miss her terribly."
